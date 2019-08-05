File photo of Narendra Modi
File photo of Narendra Modi

BJP lawmaker demands Bharat Ratna for Modi

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 22:45 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI) A BJP lawmaker on Monday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "yugpurush" and demanded that he be conferred with the Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian award.
Guman Singh Damor, a BJP member from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam parliamentary constituency, lauded the Prime Minister for his bold decisions, including that of abrogating Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
"Modi ji is yugpurush. Many foreign countries have conferred awards to him. By taking a decision, today he has made crores of Indians happy. I demand that he should be awarded Bharat Ratna," he said during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha.
A total of 74 members on Monday raised their issues through zero hour notices. While speaking on their issues, most BJP members including Ravi Kishan, Pragya Singh Thakur, Vijay Kumar Dubey and Vishnu Dutt Sharma called the government's move to scrap Article 370 "historic" and hailed the Prime Minister as well as Home Minister Amit Shah.
Modi has been awarded the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, the highest order of the Russian Federation, for promoting partnership and friendly relations between the two countries.
He has also been honoured with various awards and accolades, including United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s Zayed Medal, Philip Kotler Presidential Award and prestigious Seoul Peace Prize 2018. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:47 IST

Goa police arrest kidnapper, rescue minor girl

South Goa (Goa) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): State Police here arrested a person accused of kidnapping a minor girl after a complaint was filed by her parents, said Inspector Jivba Dalvi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:47 IST

J-K Governor reviews security after scrapping of Article 370

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik, in a meeting held at Raj Bhavan this evening, reviewed prevailing security and law and order in the state, in the aftermath of developments in the Parliament relating to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:45 IST

Anticipating rains, schools to remain closed in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): All schools in Maharashtra's Pune have been ordered to remain closed tomorrow owing to heavy rains predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), District Collector (DC) T Naval Kishore Ram said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:43 IST

Modi government delivers on key ideological demand of BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Modi government on Monday delivered on what has been one of BJP's longest-pending demands and has been on its agenda and that of its predecessor Jana Sangh for 68 years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:36 IST

2 held in Goa over alleged involvement in prostitution

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Goa Police detained two women for their alleged involvement in prostitution at Calangute market here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:35 IST

Parliament building lit up in celebration of abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Right after the resolution to revoke Article 370 and 35A was passed in the Rajya Sabha, the Parliament building was illuminated on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:33 IST

Darkest day for me and my ancestors, all powers taken away: Sajad Lone

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone on Monday termed the abolishment of Article 370 as the "darkest day" for him and his ancestors while stating that the formation of a Union Territory will amount to stripping of powers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:32 IST

Put aside ideological fixations, debate what's best for India:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora on Monday called for political differences to be put aside on the issue of scrapping Article 370 while asserting that India's interest should be prioritised.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:31 IST

With the removal of Article 370 from J-K, my vow is complete:...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): BJP MLA Madan Dilawar on Monday welcomed the scrapping of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and added that with this a special vow he had taken back in 1990 has been fulfilled.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:29 IST

Unnao rape survivor shifted to AIIMS, green corridor provided in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): In accordance with the Supreme Court order, Unnao rape survivor was on Monday shifted to All India Institute of Management Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi from King George Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:28 IST

Bengaluru court issues non-bailable warrant against MP Nalin Kumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): A court here on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel for not attending the hearing with respect to a case that was filed against him over a provocative speech.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:23 IST

Mistake committed by then govt corrected today: Fadnavis on...

Yavatmal (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hailed the Union Government's move to repeal Article 370, saying a mistake committed by the earlier government has been corrected today.

Read More
iocl