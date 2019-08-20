BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind (left), Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh (Right) [File Image]
BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind (left), Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh (Right) [File Image]

BJP lawmaker demands change of Nizamabad's name to 'Indur'

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:14 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): BJP lawmaker from Telangana's Nizamabad, Dharmapuri Arvind, has demanded that the name of the district be changed to Indur, claiming that the present one is "in-auspicious".
"People of the district are demanding to change the name of Nizamabad to Indur. People feel that Nizamabad name is in-auspicious for the district. People's sentiments are connected with Indur as it is related to Hindus and India. People are saying that changing the name will change the fate of the district," Arvind told ANI.
He also claimed that the actual name of Nizamabad district was Indur before 1905 and the same should be restored.
"The name was changed by Nizam in 1905 and he started a dam and factory here. There is no water in the dam since many years and the factory is also closed. The people are waiting for the correct time to change the name. I also want to see the sentiment of my constituency's residents is respected", the BJP lawmaker stated.
Endorsing his demands, Telangana BJP legislator from Goshamahal assembly constituency, Raja Singh said, "I welcome his statement as the name of Indur was changed to Nizamabad during Nizam's rule."
He also stated that not only Nizamabad but they will change the names of all districts which were altered by the Nizam during his rule.
"We will also include this in our manifesto in upcoming elections", Singh said.
BJP state president K Laxman, however, denied having any discussions on changing the name of Nizamabad district and said, "We have not discussed the matter of changing Nizamabad district's name to Indur in party forum".
Prior to the last assembly polls, some BJP leaders of Telangana had said that they will change the name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar if they are voted to power.
Even when Yogi Adityanath visited Hyderabad, he had said that its name should have changed to Bhagyanagar. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:08 IST

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das meets PM Modi, Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Tuesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:07 IST

Shahdol RTO receives death threat from anonymous person

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Shahdol Ashutosh Bhadoriya on Monday received a death threat from an anonymous person through a letter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:02 IST

Priyanka, Rahul pay nostalgic tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Leaders across the board paid respects to late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary, but what stood out were the nostalgic tributes by his children - Priyanka and Rahul.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:59 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Drunken teacher sleeps in classroom, video goes viral

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): In a video that has gone viral, a school teacher was seen lying down and sleeping on chairs in an inebriated state in a classroom in Betul.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:56 IST

Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary observed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Senior state Congress leaders paid tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary in Hyderabad on Tuesday. A run was also organised to mark the occasion.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:52 IST

K'taka ministers to be allocated portfolios today: Union...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Allocation of portfolios to the newly sworn-in cabinet ministers of Karnataka government is likely to be done on Tuesday, said Union Minister Prahalad Joshi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:45 IST

IAF cautious and alert, says Air Chief BS Dhanoa amid Indo-Pak tensions

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Amid tensions between India and Pakistan over the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Tuesday said that the Air Force is "cautious and alert" to face any eventuality on the border.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:31 IST

BJP top brass holds meeting with in-charges of poll-bound states

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah, BJP Working President JP Nadda, and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh on Tuesday held a meeting with election in-charges of the states of Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:30 IST

Constable allegedly commits suicide by jumping off police...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A head constable allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the police barrack building in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:26 IST

NIA transfers three officials from terror funding case over...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday transferred three officials from a terror funding case after allegations of bribery surfaced against them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:21 IST

Joint mountaineering team of ITBP successfully scales Mt...

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A joint team of mountaineers of Eastern and North Eastern Frontiers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) successfully climbed Mount Kangchengyo on August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:18 IST

VVIP chopper scam: Delhi HC reserves order on Ratul Puri's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Delhi High court on Tuesday reserved its order on an anticipatory bail plea of businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in connection with a money laundering case related to AugustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Read More
iocl