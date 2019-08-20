BJP lawmaker demands change of Nizamabad's name to 'Indur'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): BJP lawmaker from Telangana's Nizamabad, Dharmapuri Arvind, has demanded that the name of the district be changed to Indur, claiming that the present one is "in-auspicious".

"People of the district are demanding to change the name of Nizamabad to Indur. People feel that Nizamabad name is in-auspicious for the district. People's sentiments are connected with Indur as it is related to Hindus and India. People are saying that changing the name will change the fate of the district," Arvind told ANI.

He also claimed that the actual name of Nizamabad district was Indur before 1905 and the same should be restored.

"The name was changed by Nizam in 1905 and he started a dam and factory here. There is no water in the dam since many years and the factory is also closed. The people are waiting for the correct time to change the name. I also want to see the sentiment of my constituency's residents is respected", the BJP lawmaker stated.

Endorsing his demands, Telangana BJP legislator from Goshamahal assembly constituency, Raja Singh said, "I welcome his statement as the name of Indur was changed to Nizamabad during Nizam's rule."

He also stated that not only Nizamabad but they will change the names of all districts which were altered by the Nizam during his rule.

"We will also include this in our manifesto in upcoming elections", Singh said.

BJP state president K Laxman, however, denied having any discussions on changing the name of Nizamabad district and said, "We have not discussed the matter of changing Nizamabad district's name to Indur in party forum".

Prior to the last assembly polls, some BJP leaders of Telangana had said that they will change the name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar if they are voted to power.

Even when Yogi Adityanath visited Hyderabad, he had said that its name should have changed to Bhagyanagar. (ANI)

