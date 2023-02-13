BJP leader Annamalai attacks DMK govt over "increase" in crime rate

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], February 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai on Monday attacked the DMK government alleging murder and robbery have "increased across the state."

Taking to his social media, Annamalai wrote, "Coimbatore is becoming a murder city. Two murders have taken place in Coimbatore in front of the public and near the court complex yesterday alone. Not only that, but gun culture has also taken over. Ever since the DMK came to power, the law and order junction has been laughing. Incidents of murder and robbery have increased across the state."

"The hands of the police are tied. There is an unsafe situation for the guards themselves. The incompetent DMK government has sent all the ministers to the Erode East by-election mission and created an unsafe situation for the lives and property of the people and pushed Tamil Nadu into it," Annamalai further tweeted.



He further tweeted, "I immediately urge the chief minister of the state on behalf of my party to focus on law and order which is the basic duty of the government and take strict measures so that the public can live without fear."

Meanwhile, K. Annamalai is scheduled to campaign in Erode East constituency on February 19 and 20 for the candidate of alliance partner, the AIADMK.

Election Commission announced a byelection to the Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu on February 27. The counting of votes will be done on March 2.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of the Congress MLA Thirumagan, the great-grandson of social reformer 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy and son of former Union minister E V K S Elangovan. (ANI)

