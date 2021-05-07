BJP leader CT Ravi slams Rahul Gandhi for advising PM Modi on handling COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary C T Ravi on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he could not provide basic health care facilities in Amethi and is now advising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on handling COVID-19 pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi, who represented Amethi Lok Sabha constituency thrice since 2004, lost his seat, considered as Congress bastion, to BJP's Smriti Irani in the 2019 general elections.

"Runaway MP Rahul Gandhi who could not provide basic Healthcare facilities in Amethi is advising PM Narendra Modi on how to handle #COVID19 pandemic. A "Comedian" who could not serve 25 lakh people is questioning "The KarmaYogi" who is working dedicatedly for 136 crore Indians," Ravi tweeted.



On Friday, Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to the prime minister suggesting to implement several other measures to tackle the second wave of the COVID pandemic. Some of these include vaccinating the entire population and assessing of efficacy of all COVID vaccines against new mutations.

This was Rahul Gandhi's second letter addressed to Narendra Modi. The Congress leader on April 9 had also written to the PM highlighting concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported 4,14,188 new COVID cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic last year. (ANI)

