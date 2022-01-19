BJP leader demands Channi's resignation over ED raids in sand mining case

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 19 (ANI): BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over raids at places including those linked to his nephew in the 2018 sand mining case.

"The chief minister should own moral responsibility in the case and resign from his post," Chugh told ANI.

The BJP general secretary alleged that the ED raids show that "Congress has been running sand mafias in the state".

Responding to Channi's allegations that the raids are a vendetta by the BJP-led government, Chugh said that the case was registered in 2018 after due inquiry when Congress was in power at the centre.

"The ED is only doing investigation in a long-standing case," he said.



"The recovery of Rs 10 crore proves that there has been reckless illegal sand mining for so long," Chugh added.

Channi has termed the raids as part of a political vendetta, saying "Congress party and its leaders will not budge under any pressure".

An ED team also questioned Bhupinder Singh Honey, a relative of the Chief Minister and recorded his statement. However, the officials said, the decision to arrest anyone would be taken as per the situation.

The places searched on Wednesday are situated in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Mohali, Pathankot and Panchkula which include Honey's Homeland Heights Society residence in Mohali's Sector-70, ED sources said.

Punjab will go for assembly polls on February 20. (ANI)

