BJP leader denies involvement in e-tendering scam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh water resource minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday denied involvement in the multi-crore e-tendering scam.

The statement from Mishra came just days after two of his former personal secretaries were arrested by the state's EOW on corruption charges.

"EOW is saying that it is a scam. A scam is different and e-tender tampering is different. A scam is when some transaction has taken place. They are talking about Rs 3000 crore scam but do not have any evidence of even Rs 3 crore being transacted," he said.

"This government is unnecessarily patting its back. In my time, we have raised the same issue of tampering in e-tendering. In the past eight months, this government has not been able to found even one case against us. By blaming people like us who are innocent they are setting the wrong example for the society," he added.

EOW on Friday arrested two persons who had worked as personal staff of Mishra in connection with e-tendering scam case.

Speaking to ANI, KN Tiwari, DG, EOW, Madhya Pradesh had said, "Virendra Pandey who is a worker in the water department and Nirmal Awasthi who is a class four government employee were arrested in an e-tendering scam." (ANI)

