BJP leader Dinakar slams Andhra CM over replacing Telugu with English in Schools

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy over the decision to replace Telugu with English as the primary medium of instruction in all government-run schools.

Dinakar said, "It is nothing but an attack on Telugu culture and heritage, now Jaganmohan Reddy has become like Modern Lord Macaulay of Andhra Pradesh and he is damaging the ancestral Telugu pride for speeding up the organized conversions."

The BJP leader said, "There is no proper infrastructure available to implement the decision, He is behaving like a "Tuglak" and people are terming him as "Jaglak". Already he hadn't followed the customs and traditions in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for Lord Balaji Darshan and violated the rule of Declaration for Non-Hindu to enter the holy temple of Lord Balaji and allowed the employment non-Hindus in the TTD services."

"It appears that ultimate aim and objective of Jaganmohan Reddy Government is appearing to destroy the Telugu and Hindu Traditions, Customs and the Culture to woo the huge Conversions," he added. (ANI)

