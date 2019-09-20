BJP leader files complaint against 'unknown' persons in Jadavpur University incident

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on Friday lodged a complaint with police against unknown persons on Friday, a day after she along with Union Minister Babul Supriyo were allegedly heckled and assaulted at Jadavpur University in Kolkata.

In his complaint filed at Jadavpur Police station, Paul said she was with Supriyo when "a section of the rowdy crowd" blocked their way and physically abused her when they were heading to participate as speakers in a "social and apolitical programme" organised at KP memorial hall in the campus.

"We were about to enter the venue of the programme, a section of rowdy crowd blocked our passage inside the campus. They started the slogan shouting and they physically blocked our passage. Gradually the crowd, claiming to be the students of the university became violent and started physical abuse, assault, abusive language and overall mayhem," the BJP leader said in her complaint.

She alleged that Supriyo was assaulted in a "gruesome manner" and there was no protection of "our personal security or dignity for all most four hours".

Paul further alleged that the "unknown" persons molested, physically abused her and torn her clothes off. "I was subjected to physical abuse, molestation, outraging my modesty. My clothes were torn off and some of the assaulting crowd were even instigating others for further assault on me," she said in her complaint.

The BJP leader said that the university Vice-Chancellor went to the spot but "the assault and blockage continued".

Union Minister for state Babul Supriyo had to face protest by left union students' when he went to the university to participate in a freshers event. The protestors allegedly heckled him and blocked his way, forcing him to stay at the campus for hours.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar finally went to the site to "rescue" him and took him out in his car. The Governor had called the incident a "reflection of law and order situation" in the state, a statement which was strongly objected by the ruling Trinamool Congress. (ANI)

