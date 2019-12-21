BJP leader H Raja justifies police action during protests against CAA

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): BJP national secretary has justified the police action on protesters carrying out demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and spoke of "guns will be used to reply to guns".

His remarks are being seen as justification for alleged police firing during protests in Mangaluru.

He also supported veteran actor turned politician Rajinikanth's statement, in which he had condemned the violence, by saying, "What wrong did friend Rajinikanth say? What was wrong in his statement? He only said violence is not good. Why are the people against him?"

Earlier, reacting to the ongoing situation, the actor had shared a tweet on Friday saying, "Violence cannot be a way out for any issue. Rather it should not become a solution. People must have a love for the country, think better for the country and have unity amongst themselves. The present situation of violence pains my heart."

Rajinikanth, who was not explicit whether he is supporting the CAA and NRC, said that "violence should not be the solution for the problems".

Asking to bring an end to the violence, the actor's statement got the attention of both the critics and the supporters on twitter.

His statement was criticised by many who are furious on his take on the issue as they considered it was an insult to the student community. (ANI)

