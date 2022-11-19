BJP leader Khushbu Sundar slams Delhi minister Satyendar Jain after videos of him getting body massage in Tihar go viral

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar on Saturday slammed the jailed Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain after videos of him getting a full body massage surfaced on social media on Saturday.

"The AAP leader (Satyendar Jain) is getting a 'seven-star' treatment despite being held for a crime. Someone is getting entry into the Tihar Jail and is giving him a full body massage. Just think how many facilities he's been provided with," said Sundar, while speaking to ANI.

The BJP leader from Gujarat said, "They (AAP) are in power, and its leaders think that they can do anything. The minister is a culprit but does not feel the guilt for fooling the people who voted for him. Instead, he is enjoying his lavish life despite being held guilty of a crime."

Commenting on the upcoming assembly polls in Gujarat, the BJP leader Sundar said that it will be a difficult task for the AAP to contest the elections. "Everyone will come to Gujarat, but it is not that easy to win seats here," she asserted.

A CCTV video of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a full body massage in Tihar Jail emerged on social media on Saturday morning - two days after demands to shift the minister from the prison were raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The minister, Jain, was arrested and has been in jail since June in connection with a money laundering case, and a Delhi court also denied his bail application on Thursday.

The purported CCTV footage dated September 13 shows the minister lying on his bed and reading some papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his foot.



In another video, shared by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on his official Twitter handle, a man is massaging the Delhi minister's legs and back before proceeding to give him a full head massage.

The videos surfaced on social media on Saturday, around 10 days after the ED accused Delhi minister Jain, who was arrested in a money laundering case, of getting special treatment inside the Tihar jail.

"Unknown persons gave massages and foot massages to Mr Jain, even beyond curfew hours. He was given special food," the ED had said in a court. Soon after, the Superintendent of Delhi's Tihar jail, Ajit Kumar, was also suspended for the alleged VIP treatment of the jailed Delhi minister.

BJP's spokesman Gaurav Bhatia called the minister a thug and criticized the AAP government for not responding to the videos.

"The 'kattar beimaan' thug is taking a massage in jail by violating laws. He's been jailed for 5 months but has still not been sacked as a minister. The video shows VVIP culture. We're asking you questions after seeing the video, Arvind Kejriwal, where are you hiding?" BJP spokesman Gaurav Bhatia said in a press conference.

He alleged that corruption is rampant in the Aam Aadmi Party. Several BJP leaders shared the CCTV videos and criticized the Delhi minister and the AAP government.

AAP leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia however refuted the allegations levelled against Satyendar Jain and claimed that the doctor had asked the minister to take physiotherapy because of a spinal injury. (ANI)

