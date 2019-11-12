BJP leader Prasad Lal asks Shiv Sena to prove majority

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:57 IST

Guru Nanak Dev JI's teachings are still relevant today: Nirmala...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday extended greetings to the nation on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev and said that his teachings are simple and relevant even today.