Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): BJP leader Prasad Lal on Monday asked Shiv Sena to prove the majority as it has decided to part ways with NDA alliance.
"Shiv Sena should prove their majority if they can. We have cleared our stand yesterday. We have refused to form the government as Shiv Sena declined to support us. Now, Shiv Sena should tell its future strategy," he told reporters here.
After BJP failed to form the government, Shiv Sena was asked by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to express its ability for government formation. Shiv Sena also hinted at getting support from Congress and NCP owing to the current political situation in Maharashtra.
NCP has 54 MLAs while its alliance partner Congress has 44. If Shiv Sena, which had 56 legislators, gets the support of NCP and Congress, it will easily cross the majority mark of 145 in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.
The NDA alliance received a majority in Maharashtra after the BJP won 105 and Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats. (ANI)
BJP leader Prasad Lal asks Shiv Sena to prove majority
ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 13:30 IST
