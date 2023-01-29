BJP leader Shyam Jaju sends defamation notice to four AAP leaders over allegations against his son

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shyam Jaju sent defamation notices to four leaders of Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Dilip Kumar Pandey, in connection to the allegations made against his son.

Incidentally, AAP had alleged on January 22, that Shyam Jaju's son Sandesh Jaju made illegal earnings through a company named Majboot Solutions Private Limited.

"Recently, AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Dilip Kumar Pandey did four press conferences in four days and tried to misguide the public," Shyam Jaju said in the letter.

Condemning the allegations made on him and his son, the BJP leader called them "baseless".



"It has been AAP's habit to make false accusations and then apologise later. They did the same thing with Late Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari and VK Saxena. Later to avoid legal proceedings, Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders apologised. This time, using my name they have put on allegations on me, BJP, and my son Sandesh Jaju, a chartered accountant. All the allegations are baseless," the letter stated.

Reacting to the allegations that Sandesh Jaju got his company registered using the address of BJP office, he said, "No company can be registered using a government address, and the address of the company is publicly available on MCA website."

Further responding to the allegations that Sandesh Jaju has done transactions worth crores, he said, "Sandesh was a part of the company only for two months. During this, no transaction was made. He resigned after two months, and this information is also available on MCA website."

The BJP leader also said in the letter that the allegations of them not responding despite the Lokayukt notice is false as they haven't received any notice from the Lokayukt.

"In view of this, I have sent defamation notices to Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Dilip Kumar Pandey. If they don't take back their statements publicly, my son and I wil take strict legal action against them," he said. (ANI)

