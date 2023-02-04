BJP leader slams Congress over allegations of skipping unemployment, inflation topics in Union Budget

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Naresh Bansal on Friday took a jibe over Congress's allegations of not including important issues including unemployment and inflation in the Union Budget, and said that the Congress is shedding crocodile tears.

Bansal said that they (Congress) have not done anything for the country for the past 70 years and are now shedding crocodile tears.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "Such issues get solved not by talking about it, but by working towards the solution. We have made provisions of solving unemployment and inflation issues in the Union Budget."



Bansal said that every scheme by the government is leading to employment in the country. "Union Budget alone includes 66 per cent hike in Pradhan Mantri Awas yojana, 33 per cent increase in infrastructure funds among many other provisions which will help increase the employment," he added.

Bansal also came down heavily on Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his remarks on milk price hike and said that the milk price has been rising especially during the Congress regime.

"Milk prices have been rising for the past 60 years before BJP government came into power. Congress is not finding any shortcomings in the budget, hence bringing up irrelevant topics," he said.

"They know that price increases due to the increase in demands and increase in per capita income. During the BJP regime, per capita income has increased by two folds," he added.

Notably, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) on Friday hiked the prices of Amul pouch milk by Rs 3 per litre across all variants. (ANI)

