BJP leader slams KCR for not attending PM's all-party meet on simultaneous polls

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19 (ANI): BJP leader Ramchander Rao on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his decision not to attend the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss "one nation, one election" idea and other issues in New Delhi.

"The all-party meeting has been called to discuss ways to improve the administrative linkage between Central and state government. KCR's decision not to attend the meeting is disrespect to the country and democracy," he told a press conference.

The BJP leader said that the Chief Minister could have shared problems of Telangana at the meeting which would have helped him tackle those problems. "It is not correct to skip such meetings which are of importance to public welfare," Rao said.

The chief minister had said yesterday, "What is to discuss there? We will only maintain constitutional relations with the Centre. No use talking to the Centre."

"We did not even get Rs 1 for the state. I still back my federal front. I have already stated that Modi runs a fascist government. It's a fact on record," the chief minister had said.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao will be attending the meet on his behalf.

The BJP leader also criticised Chief Minister Rao for skipping NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday and said that he could have used the platform to demand central assistance for the state.

He accused Rao of playing politics over Kaleshwaram Project inauguration by not inviting Prime Minister Modi. "He claims that this is the biggest project on Indian soil. If it is then he must have invited Modi," the BJP leader said.

Notably, KCR has invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and Andhra Pradesh CM YSR Jaganmohan Reddy for the grant event on Friday.

He alleged that the state government was wasting money over renovation and reconstruction of the secretariat and Assembly building.

He said, "The existing buildings are enough. We have even empty buildings of the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat." (ANI)

