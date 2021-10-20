BJP leader slams Owaisi over his 'India-Pak match amid Kashmir terror' remark

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subash slammed the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his remarks on India-Pakistan cricket match amid Kashmir terror and said AIMIM was founded on negative ideology.

Subash told ANI, "AIMIM party represented by Asaduddin Owaisi is founded on a negative ideology. So when a party has been founded on a negative ideology, definitely party leaders workers always speak negatively about the country and the ruling party."



"Asaduddin Owaisi doesn't seem to know or he pretends that he doesn't know about the welfare schemes implemented by PM Narendra Modi's govt," he added.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday also slammed the Centre stating that even as soldiers have died in Jammu and Kashmir in encounters with terrorists and civilians have been killed in the union territory, India is set to play a T20 World Cup match with Pakistan.

"Our soldiers have died. Will you play T20? Pakistan is playing 20-20 in Kashmir every day with the lives of the people of India... Nine of our soldiers died in J-K, and India will be playing T20 match with Pakistan on October 24?" he said. (ANI)

