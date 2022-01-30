BJP leader slams Sanjay Raut over 'wine is not liquor' comment, says he has partnership with wine company

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday hit out at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for his "wine is not liquor" comment and said that the latter is saying so because he has a partnership with a wine company and has a big investment in the business which gives him a profit of Rs 100 crores annually.

"Wine is not liquor. If wine sale increases, farmers will benefit from it. We've done this to double farmers' income," Raut had said on Friday defending his government's decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores.

Addressing the media here, Somaiya said, "The decision taken by the Maharashtra government is to benefit the family of Sanjay Raut which is in partnership with a wine company. Raut has a partnership in Maharashtra's big industrialist Ashok Garg's wine company named Magpie Global Limited. He has a big investment in this wine business, in which both daughters and wife of Sanjay Raut are on the position of director in the company. MADAK Global Private Limited was renamed Cloud Pie DFS Private Limited. His family gets a profit of about Rs 100 crores annually from Magpie Company."

The BJP leader further alleged that the said company has a business of wine distribution and Raut's investment in the company is the reason why he is supporting the decision of the government.



"This company has the business of wine distribution. Sanjay Raut is supporting the decision to sell wine in supermarkets due to the huge investment in the wine business. That's why Sanjay Raut is not calling wine alcohol and is saying this decision will benefit the farmer," he said.

Somaiya dared the Shiv Sena leader to prove him wrong if his allegations are false.

"On 16 April 2021, Sanjay Raut's family had signed a contract with this company, HIs two daughters -- Vidhita and Poorvishi-- are directors in this company. If my allegations are false, then Sanjay Raut should prove me wrong," he said.

Earlier, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the Shiv Sena-led coalition government wants to turn Maharashtra into "Madya-rashtra (liquor state)."

Maharashtra on Thursday cleared a proposal to sell wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores across the state at a flat annual licensing fee of Rs 5,000. According to the state cabinet, the decision is aimed to ensure a more accessible marketing channel for Indian wineries. (ANI)

