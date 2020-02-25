BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar seeks probe into Delhi violence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Seeking an inquiry into the recent violence erupted between pro and anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the national capital, BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday said that he is of the suspicion that Pakistan is behind the violence in Delhi.

"I seek an inquiry into the violence took place in Delhi. I wonder, is this all being done by Pakistan? I demand the central government to strongly quell the riots," Mungantiwar told ANI.

The senior BJP leader also alleged that some external forces which support Pakistan are behind the unrest in the country.

"I feel that some people can't take the way this government prospers and Pakistan is stooping down in various aspects. Riots like this happen out of that fear," Mungantiwar added.

This came after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters took place at various places in the North-East District of Delhi on Monday where five including four civilians and one police head constable lost their lives and over a 100 were injured. (ANI)

