BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat meets Cong's Harish Rawat in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 22 (ANI): BJP leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday met Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Harish Rawat in Dehradun.

"After a long gap, I met the respected [?]Harish Rawat on the go. After Corona, his health has improved. When asked about his health, he (Harish Rawat) said in his own style "I am healthy"," Trivendra Singh Rawat said in a tweet.



Polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are scheduled to take place in early 2022.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Trivendra Singh Rawat had resigned from the post of chief minister in March this year.

The BJP swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress, on the other hand, won just 11 seats. (ANI)

