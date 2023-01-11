BJP leader urges Amit Shah to take action to expose conspiracy behind 1984 Anti-Sikh riots, take cognizance of "real culprits".

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson RP Singh has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to "take required action" to expose the conspiracy behind the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots and take cognizance of the "real culprits".

Singh in his letter to Shah wrote, "I request you sir to take the required action which the Government of India should take against the culprits of 1984 Anti-Sikh riots as per Justice Dhingra Report, as assured to Supreme Court of India."

He further wrote that his earlier letter dated June 18, 2020, regarding action taken against the culprits of the 1984 Sikh riots was as per the report submitted by SIT, constituted by Supreme Court and headed by Justice SN Dhingra. This report was submitted in court on April 15, 2019, and the Government of India accepted it in court.

"Further to my letter mentioned above, which is enclosed along with, I received a copy of the Office Memorandum from MHA dated July 16, 2020, to the Chairman SIT of the Government of India for follow-up action. Thereafter, I met the Chairman of SIT (CBI Director), and he told me that he had submitted the report to MHA. Due to the Covid situation, I couldn't follow up further on this matter. My humble request is in context of my earlier letter and follow-up reply by MHA. It would be appreciable if MHA can file their ATR on Dhingra Committee Report before the next hearing of the case, in Supreme Court," RP Singh wrote.

In the letter, he further wrote, "it has been quite long, we have been fighting for justice and the only hope is PM Narendra Modi's Government as it has been done in the case of Sajjan Kumar. Our sole objective is to expose the invisible hand behind the 1984 genocide as mentioned by Justice Dhingra in his report."

Singh earlier on October 31, 2022, wrote to Home Minister and requested the establishment of a "Truth Commission" to expose the conspiracy behind the 1984 Sikh pogrom and take cognizance of the culprits in the riot.

Singh also requested the Home Minister to declassify all the documents pertaining to the period leading up to Operation Blue Star and the Sikh pogrom later that year.

In his letter to the Home Minister, RP Singh expressed gratitude to him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing justice to the Sikhs by sentencing one of the key conspirators, Sajjan Kumar behind the bars.



Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar has been lodged in jail after a conviction by the Delhi High Court in 2018 in another riots-related case. The High Court awarded him a life term. Earlier he was acquitted by Karkardooma Court.

"However, full justice is not yet delivered. Many more like Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath are still roaming scot-free. It has been known earlier as well and has also been authenticated by former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) officer, GBS Sidhu in his book-- The Khalistan Conspiracy-- that a conspiracy for Operation Blue Star and Sikh Carnage was hatched in Delhi much before the time of its execution and that these both were planned in the wake of 1985 general elections," BJP national spokesperson RP Singh said in his letter to Amit Shah.

In the letter, he further said that no Congressman or any other government functionaries of that time have challenged or denied it so far; hence, it is important that killers and conspirators of the 1984 Delhi pogrom be punished.

He said that it is even more important to know who all were involved in this conspiracy and understand how and why the most patriotic minority of the country was painted as anti-national, solely with the intention to garner the majority vote for political gains.

The letter further read that over the last 38 years, four enquiry commissions, nine committees and two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) were formed but still failed to dig deeper and reveal the real conspiracy.

Everybody knows that the names of certain "high and mighty" people have come to the fore in this heinous crime, he asserted.

RP Singh further stated that Justice Dhingra had mentioned in his report that "an invisible hand orchestrated the carnage and managed the coverup thereafter".

"Sir, time is running out. Action needs to be taken at the earliest before the truth gets buried with people who were privy to the events," he said adding that the formation of the Truth Commission will heal the psyche of Sikhs hurt since 1980.

Singh further requested Shah and expected diligent action by the Home Minister's highest offices in declassifying vital documents along besides forming the Truth Commission. (ANI)

