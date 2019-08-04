Congress leader D K Shivakumar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Congress leader D K Shivakumar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI

BJP leader Yatnal's 'false allegations' have gravely damaged my reputation: DK Shivakumar

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the allegations levelled against him by BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal of lobbying with the Union Ministers have caused serious damage to his reputation.
Shivakumar's comments came after he slapped a defamation suit of Rs 204 crore on Yatnal for making "false and baseless allegations" against him. Following the suit, a Kanakapura civil court summoned Yatnal to appear before it on September 8.
"Yatnal has alleged that I have been meeting various Union Ministers at their residence to seek their help in my ED and I-T cases. The remarks made by him have caused grave damage to my reputation in the eyes of the common people," Shivakumar told ANI.
Not refuting the claims made by Yatnal, Shivakumar said that he met Union Ministers, but only to seek help in resolving the water dispute.
"All of them have been supporting us. Piyush Goyal helped us. At no point of time did we discuss any personal matter with them," he said.
"I am a simple Congress legislator. I do not do any backdoor politics or backstabbing. Today, as my integrity has been questioned, I have filed criminal and civil petitions in Kanakapura Court," Shivakumar said.
"These statements have been beamed in electronic and print media too. These are baseless, false, irresponsible and irrelevant statements made by Yatnal. These remarks are passed with a malafide intention to malign and tarnish my public image. This has put a huge question mark on my loyalty, sincerity, integrity, and image at the party and public level," the petition moved by Shivkumar stated.
"With these baseless statements, I am branded as a person instrumental in destabilising and dethroning the coalition government," added the petition, adding that it has caused major damage to his image and loyalty towards the party. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:23 IST

Complaint filed against Goa Assembly Deputy Speaker over his...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A complaint was moved against Canacona lawmaker and Goa Assembly Deputy Speaker Isidoro Fernandes for allegedly holding a constitutional position despite being a citizen of Portugal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:22 IST

Priest stops Dalit man from entering temple in Kutch, held

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): In yet another case of caste-based discrimination, a priest allegedly stopped a Dalit man to enter a temple in Nakhtrada area in Kutch district of Gujarat, an official confirmed on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:21 IST

Act strictly against owners, concerned officials if liquor shops...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday instructed the police to take strict action against the liquor shop owners as well as concerned officials if the liquor shops are found opened after 8:00 pm.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:19 IST

BJP's 'Abhyas Varga' concludes, PM Modi urges lawmakers to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The two-day "Abhyas Varga" training programme for BJP parliamentarians concluded on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the lawmakers to stay positive and devote time to their families.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:18 IST

Beggar beaten to death on suspicion of child lifting in Patna,...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A beggar was beaten to death by an unruly mob on suspicion of child lifting in Rupaspur area in Patna, Bihar, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:00 IST

ACB issues notice to Mufti in JandK Bank probe; 'such tactics...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Amid the prevailing tensions in Jammu and Kashmir following security advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday received a notice from the Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the alleged regularities in appoin

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:56 IST

UP: Fed up with stray cattle, villagers lock over 1000 cows in school

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Concerned over the damage being caused to the crops, locals of Maheshwari village here have locked stray cattle in the region in a primary government school.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:49 IST

Maharashtra rains: School, colleges to remain closed in Mumbai,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): In the wake of heavy rain prediction, all private and public schools and colleges will remain closed on Monday here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:47 IST

Punjab: 11-year-old bags over 45 gold medals in Karate, aspires...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 4 (ANI): An 11-year-old boy, Krishav Mahajan, aspires to represent India in Olympics Championship and win a gold medal for his country. Till date, Krishav has bagged over 45 gold medals in Karate.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:37 IST

Odisha: LGBTQ community, allies take out pride march on occasion...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 4 (ANI): On the occasion of World Friendship Day, the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, asexual and queer) community took out a pride march in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:35 IST

Lok Sabha Speaker recalls great works of Mange Ram Garg

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A meeting was organised here to pay tribute to late BJP's Delhi unit president Mange Ram Garg.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:30 IST

Milind Deora recommends Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Unequivocally ruling himself out, Congress leader Milind Deora on Sunday recommended the name of Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia for the post of the party president.

Read More
iocl