BJP leaders attack Ghulam Nabi Azad over his remark on Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday criticised Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's remark demanding the reversal of the government's decision to abrogate Article 370.

National Spokesperson of BJP, GVL Narasimha Rao attacked Congress Party and alleged that the party might be heading towards a split on the issue.

"The whole nation and the world are rallying behind the Government of India on their decision to end Article 370. But Congress party should answer as to why their own leaders are speaking against it. Bhupender Singh Hooda, Captain Amarinder Singh, Karan Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Milind Deora and many more are also Congress veterans (who voiced their support on abrogation of Article 370)," Narasimha Rao said.

"I won't be surprised if Congress party is heading for a split on this issue because voices in Congress are unable to digest anti-India rant of leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad," he added.

BJP Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari said, "Kashmir was and is an integral part of India. We removed the provisions of Article 370 which caused so much problem to people in Jammu and Kashmir."

"Now, we have put Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh on such a path where the happiness of their women, daughters, farmers, sanitation workers, and the Dalit community knows no bounds," Tiwari added.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussian also questioned Azad's remarks by referring towards reactions of Congress leaders like Bhupender Singh Hooda and Karan Singh who spoke in support of scrapping Article 370.

Earlier today, Ghulam Nabi Azad attacked the Centre over restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was scrapped and demanded that the government release the detained political leaders and restore normalcy in the region.

"In 22 districts, there is curfew a day before the bill was brought in Parliament. The government took a wrong decision which has also been proved wrong now as nobody in the state is happy, such a decision should be reversed. I demand the government to release all political leaders and restore normalcy," Ghulam Nabi Azad said. (ANI)

