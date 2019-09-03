BJP leaders in Bihar feel JD-U, RJD poster war too early

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The posters put up by Janata Dal-United and Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar targeting each other does not seem to have touched leaders of Bihar BJP as some of them feel that "poster war" is too early as elections are still a year away.

The JD-U put up a poster outside its office in Patna which read 'Kyun karein vichar, thike toh hai Nitish Kumar' (why should be think of an alternative, Nitish Kumar is fine'. The target was RJD which is making an effort to come back to power in the next polls.

RJD hit back with a poster outside its office in Patna - 'Kyun na karein vichar, Bihar jo hai bimar' (Why should we not think, Bihar is not well).

While state BJP leaders were not willing to speak on the record, some of them feel that it was too early for JD-U to have put up a poster which signalled Kumar's bid for re-election.

"I do not understand as to why Nitish Kumar's party started this poster war to portray him as Chief Minister candidate in 2020 elections. He is a mature leader of the NDA," said a BJP leader who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

He said the BJP will fight the next election in coalition with JD-U and Nitish Kumar will be the face for Chief Minister's post and there was no need to show a hurry.

Another BJP leader from Bihar said it was "too early to begin a poster war".

Assembly elections are expected to take place in Bihar in the later half of next year. (ANI)