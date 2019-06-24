Union Home Minister Amit Shah paying tribute to Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini on Monday at AIIMS.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paying tribute to Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini on Monday at AIIMS.

BJP leaders pay tribute to Madan Lal Saini

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 23:26 IST

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National Working President JP Nadda and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini at AIIMS here.
Several other BJP party leaders also paid tribute to the 75-year-old Rajya Sabha MP, who breathed his last on Monday evening.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Saini's death.
"The passing away of Shri Madanlal Saini Ji is a major loss for the BJP family. He contributed to strengthening the Party in Rajasthan. He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.
Calling him a "jan sevak", Shah said Saini played an important role in strengthening BJP in Rajasthan.
"I have received the sad news of death of BJP's senior leader and Rajasthan party chief Shri Madan Lal Saini ji. He served the party at different posts. He was a true 'jan sevak' who devoted his life for party and society. He played an important role in strengthening BJP in Rajasthan. Saini's demise is an irreparable loss for BJP family. I offer my condolences and pray for his soul," the Home Minister tweeted.
Nadda and Rajnath Singh also offered condolences to the bereaved family.
"I am shocked by the information of the death of BJP Rajasthan chief and my fellow in Rajya Sabha Shri Madan Lal Saini. This is irreparable damage to the Bharatiya Janata Party family. Madan Lal Saini devoted his whole life to serve the society. God bless his virtuous soul," Nadda tweeted.
Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh said, "I am shocked at the passing away of Rajasthan BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP
Madan Lal Sainiji. Madan ji was distinguished as a skilled organiser and a simple person. My condolences to the bereaved family. May God give them the power to endure this suffering."
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also offered condolences to Saini's family.
"Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Sh. Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," Gehlot tweeted.
Pilot said in his tweet, "Rajasthan BJP state president Madan Lal Ji Saini's demise is a big loss for the state. Madan ji's life has been a symbol of simplicity. My tributes to him and condolences towards his family members." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 23:24 IST

Hyderabad man killed in road accident in Sans Francisco

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): A Hyderabad youth was killed in a road accident in the United States on Sunday (GMT).

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 23:17 IST

Lecturer commits suicide in Andhra Pradesh

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): M Venkateswara Rao, a lecturer in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, committed suicide in his hostel room on Monday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 23:09 IST

Four BJP workers sustain burn injuries while torching effigy

Warangal (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): At least four BJP workers sustained burn injuries while attempting to burn an effigy during a protest against the alleged sexual assault of a nine-month-old girl in Subedari area of Telangana's Warangal Urban district on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 23:07 IST

Rajasthan farmer suicide case: Ganganagar MP requests LS Speaker...

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Ganganagar MP, NC Chauhan on Monday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after a 45-yr-old farmer allegedly committed suicide at Thakri village in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 23:06 IST

Muzaffarpur: 3-member panel to probe recovery of human skeletal...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): A three-member investigation committee has been constituted to probe the matter where human skeletal remains were found behind government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in the district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 23:06 IST

Seminar on Artificial Intelligence conducted in IIIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): A seminar was conducted on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in order to explain its benefits and remove the misconception among the general public in its connection.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 22:54 IST

Captain Amarinder lashes out at Canada for continued support to...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday lambasted Canada for its overt and covert support to the Khalistani movement, warning that Toronto's failure to check anti-India activities being carried out from its soil would be detrimental to its ow

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 22:50 IST

Rajasthan: Police registers case of unintentional murder in...

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], June 24 (ANI): Rajasthan Police has registered a case of unintentional murder in Barmer's 'pandal' collapse tragedy which claimed 15 lives and injured 24 others.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 22:41 IST

Haryana Congress splits into two factions, all eyes now on...

New Delhi [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Following Congress' crushing defeat in the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Haryana which is going into Assembly elections later this year is also facing trouble, with the party splitting into two factions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 22:41 IST

Jagan Reddy orders demolition of Praja Vedika constructed under...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika', a public grievance hall constructed by previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 22:41 IST

J-K: Miscreants involved in damaging CCTVs held

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 24 (ANI): A group of miscreants, who were involved in damaging CCTVs installed at Rainawari Chowk have been arrested, Srinagar Police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 22:05 IST

Maratha reservation: Bombay HC to pronounce judgment on Thursday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): The Bombay High Court will decide on all pleas on Maratha reservation on Thursday (June 27).

Read More
iocl