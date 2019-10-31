TB Jayachandra
TB Jayachandra

BJP leaders should not speak about rewriting history: Congress leader on Tipu Sultan row

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 05:02 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): As Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the state government is considering a proposal to remove Tipu Sultan's name from school textbooks, former state's law minister and Congress leader TB Jayachandra said that the BJP leaders should not speak about rewriting history as it may damage peace in the society.
"Any BJP leader who comes from Kodagu region will demand to remove Tipu Sultan's name from history. But just to satisfy them, a senior leader like Yediyurappa should not take such decision to remove Tipu Sultan's name," Jayachandra said.
"The BJP leaders, again and again, speak on such issues to rewrite the history which may cause damage to the peace in the society. That's why they should not speak about rewriting history," he added.
The Karnataka Chief Minister had made the statement on Wednesday.
"About Tipu Jayanti, we are going to drop everything. We are also thinking to drop everything in the textbooks about him. I do not agree with people who say that Tipu Sultan was a freedom fighter," Yediyurappa said.
Earlier, on October 28 State Education Minister Suresh Kumar wrote to the Managing Director of Karnataka Textbook Society, directing him to submit a report in three days on BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan's proposal to strike off references to Tipu Sultan from history textbooks. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 05:17 IST

Maharashtra power tussle: Sharad Pawar holds NCP meetings in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which bagged 54 seats in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday held meetings and took few decisions in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 04:50 IST

Not just Chennai and Bangalore will become Cape Town, but...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Expressing concern over the depletion of water, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has stated that if water availability continues to decline with same pace and per capita, not just Chennai and Bangalore "will become Cape Town" but a majority of populat

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 04:31 IST

Amid talks of govt formation with BJP, Shiv Sena claims to have...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Shiv Sena has issued a list of seven MLAs supporting the party and has claimed its number in the Maharashtra Assembly to be 63, which is seven more than what it bagged in the recently concluded state Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 04:07 IST

India moving towards one party rule like China: Rajasthan CM...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Criticising the central government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that India is moving towards the one-party rule like China.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:40 IST

Andhra govt authorises department secretaries to lodge...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Government on Wednesday issued an order delegating powers to the secretaries of respective departments to lodge complaints and file appropriate legal cases through public prosecutor against false, baseless and defamatory news items publi

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:32 IST

Telangana likely to receive light to moderate rains for next 2 days

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Telangana is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for next two days, Meteorological department said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:26 IST

Amit Shah to inaugurate new building of Delhi Police headquarters today

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Thursday inaugurate the new building for Delhi Police headquarters at Jaisingh Road in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:01 IST

Run for Unity: Delhi Metro to begin services at 4 am today

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Delhi Metro services will begin early at 4 am on Thursday in order to facilitate people participating in the 'Run for Unity' event in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:01 IST

Odisha CM announces financial support to childcare institutions

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced financial assistance to all childcare institutions as "necessary support and humanitarian intervention."

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 02:41 IST

Haryana CLP leader to be elected on Nov 1

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A meeting of the Haryana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will be held on November 1, to elect the CLP leader.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 02:29 IST

Schools in Puducherry to remain closed today due to heavy rainfall

Puducherry [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday announced that both government and private schools will remain closed on Thursday due to heavy rain.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 02:21 IST

As air quality deteriorates, Delhi govt directs schools to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Amidst deteriorating weather condition in the national capital, Delhi Government on Wednesday issued circular advising schools to ensure that no outdoor activities are organised.

Read More
iocl