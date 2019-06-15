BJP leaders stage all night protest against JSW land deal in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI): The state unit BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa and other party leaders protested against JSW land-cum-sale deal by holding an all-night dharna here on Friday.

The BJP has alleged that the state government would get kickbacks once the deal is finalised.

"The government will consider JSW land deal in the Cabinet's Sub-Committee meeting," said Yeddyurappa.

It is worth mentioning the state Cabinet had decided to execute the absolute sale of land to JSW Steel, which is based out of Vijayanagar in Ballari district in the state.

According to the decision, the lease of 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steel would be converted into a permanent sale in accordance with the initial agreement.

Speaking about IMA jewellery ponzi scam, Yeddyurappa said: "More than Rs 11,500 crore of the people has been looted in this scam. The matter has been referred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED)."

On June 12, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DIG BR Ravikanthe Gowda was formed to investigate the IMA Jewels case.

Earlier that day, over 4000 investors had gathered to protest outside the IMA Jewels showroom in Shivaji Nagar after they received an audio recording purportedly recorded by IMA managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

In the audio clip, Khan was purportedly heard saying that he was going to end his life due to the financial setbacks his company was facing.

The man in the audio clip can also be heard saying he was "tired of bribing corrupt politicians and bureaucrats." (ANI)

