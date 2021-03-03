BJP leaders to hold meeting over West Bengal Assembly election today

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The core committee of BJP's West Bengal unit will hold a meeting here in the national capital in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday.

The committee will discuss election strategy and will also discuss probable candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls of West Bengal. BJP MP Mukul Roy, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, party's West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and other top BJP leaders are likely to attend the crucial meeting.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh had on Tuesday said that the core committee of the party will soon declare names of the candidates for the first and second phase of elections in West Bengal.

"Core Committee discussed candidates for the first and second phase of the election here in West Bengal. It will soon name declare the names," said Ghosh while speaking to ANI.

A meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of BJP will also be held on Thursday at the party headquarter in Delhi which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, party chief JP Nadda, party leader BL Santosh and others. CEC will clear the name of the candidates for polls and will also release the list of the candidates.

Ahead of Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 20 rallies in poll-bound West Bengal, responding to the huge demand of local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of these two states. According to sources, the rallies are planned in such a way that all the 23 districts of West Bengal will be covered in these rallies.

BJP functionaries including Kailash Vijayvargiya, national General Secretary, Mukul Roy, national Vice-President, Sanjay Singh, General Secretary and Swapan Dasgupta, MP, Rajya Sabha are looking into the preparations at Brigade Parade Ground, where PM Modi will address a public meeting on March 7 at Brigade Ground, Kolkata. This will be PM Modi's first rally in West Bengal post the announcement of election dates by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and BJP in the fray.

While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking her third consecutive term, BJP has set a target of winning 200 seats in the 294-member state Assembly. Congress and the Left have stitched the alliance for the polls and had already finalised the seat-sharing agreement. They are also in touch with the Indian Secular Front (ISF), recently floated by influential minority leader Abbas Siddique.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, out of the 294 seats, Congress had managed to win 44 seats while the Left Front bagged 33 seats. The ruling TMC secured 211 seats and the BJP had won 3 seats.

The BJP made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and reducing TMC's tally to 22. Out of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Congress won two seats, the Left drew a blank.

After BJP's performance in the 2019 polls, several TMC leaders have joined the party led by JP Nadda. (ANI)