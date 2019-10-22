Narendra Singh Tomar (File Photo)
Narendra Singh Tomar (File Photo)

BJP leaders upbeat ahead of results, say opposition was split

Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:10 IST

By Pragya Kaushika
New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The BJP appears confident of returning to power with comfortable majority both in Haryana and Maharashtra with a senior party leader stating that party's internal assessment nearly matches predictions of exit polls.
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is BJP incharge of Haryana, said the exit polls somewhat match BJP's pre-polls assessment.
"BJP has been saying that we are contesting the elections on the issue of development and performance of incumbent governments. Maharashtra government's performance was excellent and Haryana got a corruption-free and honest government after a long time," Tomar told ANI.
He said it was expected that the BJP will gain from the "honest government" it provided in Haryana.
"Voters are getting aware. They are voting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the nation. People have voted on policies, performance and principles. They rose above narrow-minded politics of caste and voted for BJP. Opposition was not even a factor," he said.
He said the opposition did not pose a concerted challenge.
"On different seats, we faced competition from different parties. On some Jannayak Janata Party gave us competition, whereas on others INLD and Congress candidates posed a challenge," he said.
The senior leader rejected claims by former chief minister and Congress leader BS Hooda that the Congress was forming the government with an absolute majority.
"Hoodaji ka jijaji prem poore Haryana ko maloom hai. (Everyone in Haryana knows Hooda's love for his brother-in-law), " he said.
Rattan Lal Kataria, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, who hails from Haryana, said the Congress will fare poorly.
"If you add zero to the earlier performance of zero, you will a zero. If you say it a better performance, then so be it. Congress will lose seats," he said, adding that all nine assembly seats in the constituency will go to the BJP as happened last time.
"We want a strong opposition in democratic setup, but opposition was marred by its internal feud,"he said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:17 IST

Union Health Ministry to launch "Indradhanush 2" for covering...

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): In its bid to cover the areas identified as low immunisation pockets, the Union Health Ministry will carry out massive immunisation program in 271 districts across the nation and 652 blocks located in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from December 2 under the "Mission Indradhan

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:12 IST

Global terrorism a challenge, Navy a guarantor of India's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that global terrorism continues to be a challenge for all security forces, and the sea routes have their own vulnerability.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:02 IST

Delhi HC to pronounce order on DK Shivakumar's bail plea tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court will pronounce its judgement on Wednesday on a bail plea filed by former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar in an alleged money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:54 IST

Heavy rain to lash Maharashtra in next 72 hrs: IMD

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Maharashtra will receive heavy rainfall during the next 72 hours, said Anupam Kashyap, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:53 IST

Issues of entry fee, consular access to pilgrims may have...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Amidst uncertainty over the signing of agreement on Kartarpur Sahib corridor, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that issues of entry fee to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara and consular access to pilgrims may have delayed the proces

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:48 IST

Rapid Metro, Gurugram to be operated by Delhi Metro from tonight

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is going to take over the operations and maintenance of the Rapid Metro Link, Gurugram from Tuesday night, the services of the metro will, however, will not be affected by the change.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:45 IST

Shivamogga Milk Federation, farmers oppose RECP pact, demands...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Shivamogga Milk Federation along with milk producers staged a protest against the inclusion of milk in the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade pact, here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:35 IST

Goa: Digambar Kamat urges CM Sawant to name a stand at...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Tuesday urged the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to consider his request to name a stand at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda town in Salcete as 'Francisco Monte Cruz Stand'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:33 IST

'Not a personal insult, but that of Constitution, people of...

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said it is an insult to the Constitution and the people of the state the District Magistrate's move asking him to seek permission from the state government to meet with district officials.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:30 IST

Punjab: Amritsar Rural Police seize 7.59 kg heroin near BOP, two arrested

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The city rural police arrested two smugglers and recovered 7.59 kg heroin during an operation near Border Out Post (BOP) Kakkar forward, Indo-Pak border here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:23 IST

India-Switzerland decide to keep working together in railway sector

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): India and Switzerland have decided to carry forward working together in the Rail Transport sector, Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:18 IST

J-K: Army JCO succumbs to injuries after being fired upon by terrorists

Naushera (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army succumbed to injuries after being fired upon by terrorists at a post, 500m inside the Line of Control in Naushera sector on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl