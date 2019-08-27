BJP leaders visit villagers in Amaravati capital region, stand by their demand

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): In the wake of a debate over the capital of Andhra Pradesh, state BJP leaders on Tuesday held a field visit in Amaravati capital region and interacted with villagers.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Jammula Shyam Kishore said, "What we are demanding is that this area should be developed as promised by the previous state government."

"We never opposed Amaravati as capital but if any irregularity is there from the previous government then it should be inquired."

On BJP MP TG Venkatesh comments that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy spoke with BJP high command on developing four capitals for Aandhra Pradesh instead of one, Kishore said, "That is absurd, this must have been his own opinion. No one in the central leadership talks like this and our state party president has said that capital should be here."

Kishore further said that BJP clearly states that we are with the farmers and want to develop capital here. What we are demanding is that the bond between farmers and the past government should be respected and this area should be developed as capital.

A villager Pankaj Kumar said, "We gave our farms to construct capital. The previous government promised land to us to construct the house, but the state government has changed now."

"We want the new government to keep up the agreement we have done with the former government," the farmer said.

"Now some are saying that it is a flood-prone area while some are saying the capital will be changed. How can you make four capital," he asked.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister in YSRCP government Botsa Satyanarayana had recently said that construction of capital in Amaravati is not economically viable.

From then onwards many apprehensions came to fore that the capital would be shifted to some other place. (ANI)

