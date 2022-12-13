BJP leaders write to DGP to arrest Congress leader Pateria for controversial remarks against PM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday met the Madhya Pradesh's Director General of Police seeking immediate arrest of Congress' Raja Pateria for his controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP has alleged that Raja Pateria's statement proves that Congress has been conspiring to kill the Prime Minister.

Pateria, the former Madhya Pradesh minister, purportedly made the controversial remarks on Sunday at a meeting of Mandalam Sector presidents organized by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House.

In the video that went viral, Pateria could be heard saying that "PM Modi will "end elections, divide people on the basis of religion and Dalits face the biggest threat under his regime". "You should be ready to carry out 'Modi ki hatya' if you want to save the Constitution...hatya (kill) in the sense of defeating him," Pateria is heard saying.

Agitated over his statement, the BJP leaders demanded Pateria's immediate arrest and also sought the strictest probe into the matter.



In the letter to DGP, the BJP leaders said: "A video in the matter has gone viral over social media and electronic media where a senior leader of Congress was seen appealing to kill the Prime Minister in an open address in a village of Panna. Such an appeal to kill the Prime Minister shows that there is a serious challenge to national security, and a conspiracy to spread anarchy and cause a riot in Madhya Pradesh."

"This seems to be an attempt to hatch a conspiracy to kill PM Modi and encourage Naxalism in the state," the letter read further.

These leaders have further asked the DGP to arrest Pateria under sections 451, 505, 153, 124A, 504, 506, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Notably, an FIR was registered against veteran Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria for making a controversial remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the former has been booked under sections 451, 504, 505 (1)(b), 505 (1)(C), 506, 153-B (1)(C) of the IPC.

According to the FIR copy, Pateria said, "PM Modi will end elections, he will divide people on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future life of Dalits and tribals are in danger. If the constitution is to be saved then be ready to kill Modi. Murder in a sense, defeating Modi."

Later, Pateria issued a clarification: "I am a follower of Gandhi's ideology. My statements were presented in a distorted way. A person following Gandhi can never be in favour of killing anybody." (ANI)

