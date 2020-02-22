BJP-led government giving slow death to reservation provisions: Mayawati

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday accused the BJP-led government of giving "slow death" to constitutional provisions for reservation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and said the only way is for these sections to get "master key" of power in their hands.

Addressing an all-India meeting of the party here, Mayawati called upon the Muslim community not to get swayed by emotions and show due circumspection.

She accused the BJP of trying to suppress the community by its decisions.

"After Congress, slow death is being given under the BJP-led government to constitutional provision for reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs. These sections, who are in a majority, are passing through difficult times and the only way to get out of this to take the master key of power in their hands," she said. i

According to a BSP press release, Mayawati accused the BJP of privatising government institutions and resources and said it had resorted to a "conspiracy" to keep the provision of reservation only on paper.

"The Muslims of the country should not get swayed in emotions but should show circumspection considering the sensitivity of the situation. First, the Congress exploited the Muslim community through 'emotional politics' and the BJP has gone two steps ahead, she said.

She said the BSP will continue its struggle against such policies.

Mayawati also alleged that the BJP-led government was trying to take away the attention of people from its "failures" by pursuing a policy of "divide and rule."

"Like the Congress, they have only fulfilled their narrow interests. CAA, NRC and NPR are part of their dangerous politics so that the atmosphere of the country is not determined by issues like poverty, unemployment or development and there is tension, chaos," she alleged.

The BSP chief said the party will continue opposing CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) but within the ambit of law.

Mayawati said that it was becoming clear that "narrow and negative politics" of BJP will not continue for long.

She claimed that "EVM game" of BJP was coming to an end and it will have a positive impact during assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

Attacking Congress, Mayawati alleged that Congress did not allow Dr BR Amedkar to go to the Lok Sabha, did not confer Bharat Ratna on him and did not implement the constitutional provision of reservations honestly. (ANI)