BJP Haryana in-charge Anil Jain speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI
BJP Haryana in-charge Anil Jain speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI

BJP legislative party to meet tomorrow in Chandigarh: Anil Jain

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Haryana unit in-charge Anil Jain on Friday said that the legislative party will be meeting tomorrow in Chandigarh to elect its leader.
Anil Jain's remarks came after he met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and interim party President JP Nadda at the latter's residence today.
Speaking to media persons, Jain said, "Tomorrow, there will be a meeting of the legislative party in Chandigarh at 11 am. Union Finance Minister Sitharaman and our party's General Secretary Arun Singh will attend it as observers."
Jain further stated that after electing the leader of the legislative party in the meeting, BJP will meet the Governor of Haryana to stake a claim for the government formation.
"The Leader of legislative party will be elected tomorrow. After that we'll meet Governor to stake claims to form government in Haryana," said Anil Jain.
Speaking on Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda and independent candidates pledging support to BJP, Jain said, "Currently, they have offered their support to us. The next course of action will be determined after deliberations with our national leadership."
BJP has won 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly and needs the support of six MLAs to cross the half-way mark to retain power in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:01 IST

'Only people with clean image': Uma Bharti disapproves of Gopal...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Expressing discontent over Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda offering support to Bhartiya Janata Party in Haryana, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday requested her party to not forget the moral values of their organisation's foundation and asserted that only peopl

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:59 IST

INX media case: CBI files review petition in SC against...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order of granting bail to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX media case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:37 IST

Varanasi: Students pledge not to burn firecrackers

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The students of CM Anglo Bengali College in Varanasi on Friday pledged not to burn crackers during Diwali in bid to prevent air and noise pollution.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:35 IST

SC turns down plea seeking stay on Maradu flats demolition

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a plea seeking a stay on the demolition of Maradu flats.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:25 IST

EC fixes Nov 25 for WB, Uttarkhand assembly by-polls

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Friday announced that the by-elections to fill four vacancies in state legislative assemblies of Uttarakhand and West Bengal will be held on November 25, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:22 IST

Amit Shah lays foundation stone for various development project...

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid the foundation stones of various development projects in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:17 IST

South Delhi Police seize 184 kg banned firecrackers, three held

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): South Delhi Police have arrested three persons in two different incidents for allegedly possessing and selling banned firecrackers in Mehrauli area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:15 IST

Poster calling Aaditya Thackeray as next Maharashtra CM comes up in Worli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): A poster calling Aaditya Thackeray as future Chief Minister on Friday came up in Worli, the constituency from which he has been elected in Maharashtra assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:12 IST

Independent candidates have pledged unconditional support to...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda on Friday said that six to seven independent candidates have pledged unconditional support to Bharatiya Janata Party for forming government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:08 IST

Dushyant Chautala to meet father Ajay Chautala at Tihar Jail today

New Delhi [India] Oct 25, (ANI): Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) president Dushyant Chautala will on Friday meet his father Ajay Chautala at Tihar prison complex and will inform him about the party MLAs meeting and their decision regarding the ongoing political scenario in Haryana after Assembly elections

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:58 IST

Moily asks PM to not permit import of dairy products, arecanut,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Former union minister Veerappa Moily has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his concern regarding the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:53 IST

Mood of people against BJP as several sitting ministers in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former union minister Ashwani Kumar on Friday said that the mood of the people is against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its several sitting ministers have lost the elections in Haryana.

Read More
iocl