BJP likely to announce new Manipur CM today, leaders reach party office in Imphal

Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 20 (ANI): Manipur state's caretaker chief minister N Biren Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi and BJP MLAs reached the party office in Imphal today for the Legislature Party meeting where the name of new Manipur CM is likely to be announced.



The BJP leaders have been discussing the government formation in Manipur after the BJP won an absolute majority in the state for the first time. It will be the second successive government of the party in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, Singh said he has never contested elections "for CM or any other post" but as a worker of BJP and the party's central leadership will take a decision on the next chief minister in the state.

The BJP had formed the previous government in the state with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP) with Biren Singh as Chief Minister.

BJP legislator T Biswajit Singh's name has also been doing the rounds as a possible choice for the post of CM in Manipur. (ANI)