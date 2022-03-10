BJP likely to retain power in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to retain power in Goa as it is emerging as the single largest party in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

Goa has a total of 40 assembly seats and a party needs 21 seats to form a government in the state.

As far as the latest update is concerned, BJP is leading on 15 seats followed by Congress which is leading on 8 seats, as per the Election Commission of India at 2:45 pm today.

Independent candidates have started aligning with the party of their preference as Dr Chandrakant Shetye, an independent candidate from the Bicholim constituency has declared support to Bharatiya Janata Party. Independent MLAs Alexio Reginaldo Lourence (Curtorim) and Antonio Vaz (Cortalim) have extended support to BJP, party state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said.

Aam Aadmi Party has also managed to open its account in the state as the party is leading on 2 seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party State President CT Ravi today said, "Congress makes false promises. BJP has done development... our party is a structural party, we will decide the Chief Ministerial face after the results are out and post our legislative party meeting. The parliamentary board will decide on further steps to be taken."

Further, the Congress State observer P Chidambaram has called for a press conference at 4 pm today to speak on the election verdict. Prior to this address, Congress leader Michael Lobo said to reporters, We had thought that we will win but we have to accept the people's mandate. We have got 12 seats, BJP has got 18 seats. We will work strongly as the Opposition. Congress will have to work hard to win the confidence of people."



Congress party's Sankalp Amonkar has won in Mormugao seat defeating BJP's Milind Naik. Independent Antonio Vas has won in the Cortalim seat.

Exuding confidence, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form a government in the state.

Speaking to reporters today, Sawant said, "The credit for this win goes to the party workers...BJP will form the government in Goa."

Sawant also said that Independent MLA, Chandrakant Shetye, has extended support to BJP.

Chief Minister and BJP candidate Pramod Sawant has once again retained the Sanquelim constituency defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by a margin of over 650 votes. Sawant said that he has sought Goa Governor's appointment to stake a claim to form the next government.

Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai has won from the Fatorda constituency by 1,300 votes.

Leaders of both the BJP and the Congress in Goa would be keeping a close watch on the verdict to assess their chances of forming government in the state.

Congress, which is also hopeful of forming the government, has asked its candidates to stay at a resort to prevent any attempt at "poaching". The party's leaders in Goa are learnt to be in touch with state leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "to prevent the BJP from returning to power" in the state.

The BJP fought the elections on all 40 seats in the state while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) entered into a pre-poll alliance with Congress. The TMC allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for the polls. (ANI)

