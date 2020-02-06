BJP made all fake promises, common people not benefited, says Chhattisgarh CM in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): While campaigning for the Congress's Kalkaji candidate Shivani Chopra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by saying that the common people of the country have not benefitted by its policies.

"Common people have not been benefitted in the country. Farmers are still reeling under crisis, youths are not getting the job, inflation is an all-time high. BJP has made all fake promises with the people," he said while addressing a public rally in Delhi's Nangloi area on Wednesday.

He also cornered the party over the Citizenship Amendment Act and accused the party of not doing anything for the farmers.

"BJP is only talking about Hindu-Muslims. They are now talking about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register for Citizens (NRC). They failed to clean up the Ganga, have not done anything for farmers. In NPR, they will ask for certificates of the parents. What if the parents are illiterate. How will they produce documents? BJP is trying to create a divide in the society," the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister added.

Baghel also targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led government and said, "Whatever Kejriwal has done in Delhi in five years, our Congress government in Chhattisgarh has done it in a single year. I promise that in Delhi also we will soon unveil many welfare schemes, including subsidising the electricity bill."

The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting will begin on February 11. (ANI)