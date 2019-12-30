BJP makes 3 appointments in organisation

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday made three appointments in the organisation.

Phanindra Nath Sharma was appointed as general secretary of Assam and Tripura units, Amitabh Chakravarti appointed as co-general secretary of West Bengal while Anant Narayan Mishra was chosen as secretary of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

