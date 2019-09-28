BJP making baseless allegations related to Dantewada bypoll: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday attacked former Chief Minister Raman Singh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making baseless allegations regarding Dantewada bypoll.

"In Dantewada, the BJP accused the Congress of misusing government machinery to win the election. But the counting results reveal that 88 votes of officials have gone to the BJP and 49 votes went to the Congress. So, it is there for everyone to see that there is nothing in their allegation," Baghel told reporters.

"The BJP has nothing to do and thus they are creating a furore over non-issues. Raman Singh makes statements just to remain in the media as he does not have any standing left either in the state or at the Centre," he added.

Congress candidate Devti Karma won the bypoll for Dantewada Assembly seat by a margin of 11,192 votes. She is the wife of Congress leader Mahendra Karma, who was assassinated by Naxalites on May 25, 2013, in an attack while he was returning from a 'Parivartan Rally' organised by his party in Sukma district. (ANI)