BJP making fortunes from freedom fighters' sacrifices: Girish Chodankar

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 15 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar on Tuesday alleged that the corrupt Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is making fortunes from the sacrifices of freedom fighters by fixing the tender of Event Management for Goa Liberation Day celebrations on 19 December 2020.

In a press statement, he said, "Our Country Liberal Party (CLP) leader Digambar Kamat today boycotted the Sub-Committee meeting convened at the official residence of the Chief Minister to approve the cultural programmes to be presented at Dayanand Bandodkar Ground during the extravaganza planned by the BJP government spending crores of rupees."

While stating that the Congress party has already exposed the tender is fixed in return of 40 per cent kickbacks, he claimed, "all eyes are on the Vasco based Event Management Agency as the selection process starts at Department of Information and Publicity for Goa Liberation Day Celebrations. The corrupt BJP government under Dr Pramod Sawant is all set to make fortunes from 'Sacrifices of Freedom Fighters'."



He further said that the tender floated by the Department of Information and Publicity already mentions of Entertainment Programmes in the Scope of the Event Management Agency at Clause no 20 under Annexure A of Financial Bid. "How can Government select another group or performances or is it that Dr Pramod Sawant trying to facilitate the already fixed agency by providing Cultural Performances at extra Government Cost," he questioned.

Today, the BJP Government has pushed the State under Financial Bankruptcy. People are facing hardships and the Government will host a dinner for 800 people at D B Bandodkar Ground under the guise of Goa Liberation Day. I am sure 80 percent of the attendees will be from the BJP Cadre, the Congress leader claimed.

"What message the Government wants to send to the People by hosting this dinner when the common man is facing restrictions on invitees of weddings and family functions," said Chodankar.

Chodankar said that this is happening when the Freedom Fighters Association has advised the government to refrain from wasteful expenditure Girish Chodankar said. We appeal to the Goans to boycott such extravaganza which is organised by the corrupt BJP Government to make fortunes.

"Congress party has already demanded that government must announce Rs 100 crores package for Marginalised Sector and implement "Goemche Daiz" scheme initiated by the Congress Government. We want the Government to respect the sentiments of Freedom Fighters and curtail expenditure," he added. (ANI)

