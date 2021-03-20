BJP manifesto for Bengal likely to focus on development, repositioning state as investment destination

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 19 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to unveil its manifesto for West Bengal polls on Sunday and is likely to promise to turn around the "corruption-ridden" state through transparent governance aimed at rebranding the state as an investment destination.

The party's 'shankhnad' for elections through its manifesto may have suggestions such as developing international borders to boost markets, promoting vocal for local, revival of industries, reconciling land acquisition policy with the interest of farmers, increasing farmers' income through technology and other models of farming, boosting jute and tea industry, reviving shelved projects and modernization of police.

In the backdrop of past agitations at Nandigram and Singur, the BJP manifesto is likely to have a promise of doing away with "anti-industry policy of past 34 years of Left Front rule and 10 years of Trinamool Congress rule".

Sources said a prominent suggestion received was about identifying non-arable tracts of lands to set up a 2-3 wheeler auto hub in the state as there is a huge market for it in Bangladesh and northeastern states.

The party may promise to revive shelved projects concerning petroleum, chemical and petrochemical investments as part of efforts to boost employment.

"Our estimate is that we can facilitate the creation of 1 crore jobs in five years," a source said.

The manifesto is likely to talk about leveraging 'Manjusha' and 'Tantuja' and to build a brand for Bengal textiles.

"There could be a promise to protect district-wise products like sal leaves mainly in Jhargram and West Medinipur districts, Cinchona in Darjeeling and Shellac in Purulia etc. There is likely to be something about social security for tendu leave collectors," the source said.

With many actors in the fray, the party may promise land for the film industry on lines of Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said suggestions have been collected through 'raths' and other ways and there have been suggestions for developing international borders and using them to leverage the state markets.

They said the manifesto is likely to also talk about the "failures of TMC government and its bad policies".

"BJP could promise a state Niti Ayog for overall development," the source said.

The party is likely to promise strong measures against corruption, end of "violence and syndicate raj", transparent governance, investment-friendly climate and implementation of National Education Policy.

The party is also likely to promise disbursement of Rs 18,000 on account of Krishak Samman Nidhi including the outstanding amount payable for the last two years to 75 lakh farmers, promotion and protection of glory and dignity of Bengali language and culture and building 25 lakh pucca houses. (ANI)