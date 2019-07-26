BJP may win Tral if there's boycott in J-K Assembly polls: Omar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on has said there is a danger in boycotting Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as it could lead to a BJP MLA winning from Tral, the place from where slain terrorists Zakir Musa and Burhan Wani hailed.

"There is danger in boycotting polls. If there is a boycott, then like what happened in parliamentary elections will happen in assembly polls too. There will be a BJP MLA from Tral from where Burhan Wani and Zakir Musa belonged. They (BJP) have their eyes on some constituencies here," he said at a rally here on Thursday.

Abdullah's comments did not go down well with the BJP with the party's working president J P Nadda taking a dig at the NC leader.

"The stance of these parties is more concerned with their politics rather than the country. It changes from time to time. It is the same party that said they will boycott panchayat elections and then they took part," he told reporters in Delhi. (ANI)

