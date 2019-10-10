BJP meet on Friday to review progress of organisational polls

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to review the progress of ongoing organisational polls preparation that would finally culminate in the election of a new president of the world's largest political party. The review meeting is slated to take place on Friday at the BJP headquarters here.

Sources in the party said the state units have been asked to submit the progress report pertaining to booth level elections. After a review of their reports on booth elections, the nod will be given to the Mandal election.

"The majority of booths have elected their new teams. Only a few have been left where elections are yet to be held in our state. Once we get clearance to our booth elections report, we can undertake Mandal elections," said a senior party leader.

The meeting will be chaired by Radha Mohan Singh, in-charge of organisational polls and will be attended by the states' organisation election in-charges and co-in-charges.

According to a senior party leader, to ensure the party's national president gets elected within the scheduled time frame earmarked for the completion of the polls, it is pertinent to ensure that the election to organisational units does not get delayed.

"We need to have our district-level teams elected to their respective offices by the middle of November and then by December the national team is slated to be elected," said the source.

Barring the states that are going to polls like Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, every state in-charge and in-charge for organisation elections have been asked to attend the meeting. (ANI)

