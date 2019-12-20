BJP meet to discuss communication strategy on Citizenship Amendment Act

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Amid protests and tensions over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to launch a massive campaign in a concerted effort to reach out to people and allay any apprehensions.

As the protests continue to take place across the country especially in some communally sensitive areas, the BJP has called a meeting on Saturday of its office bearers including general secretaries, vice presidents and secretaries besides spokespersons to have discussions over the CAA.

Sources said that party leaders in states, including MPs and MLAs, were holding public meetings of refugees who have been benefited by the Act, the party would deliberate on a strategy to tackle the protests.

"While we do believe that there is the hand of opposition in flaring up communal sentiments and organise these protests, we do not want minorities to be fed with misleading information on CAA and NRC. It is our duty to ensure that those who have not read about CAA and have been given false information should know the facts, " said a senior party leader on the condition of anonymity.

BJP working president JP Nadda is expected to chair the meeting of senior party functionaries.

"What would be our role, it will be discussed at length in the meeting. We believe that these protests will not sustain for long. However, we need to ensure that these are contained soon through proper and effective communication, " another leader said. (ANI)

