BJP meeting on Delhi Assembly polls concludes

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): A meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, other Union Ministers and senior leaders of the BJP concluded at the party headquarters here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The meeting that was called regarding the Delhi Assembly elections lasted for about three hours.

Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Prakash Javadekar, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present at the meeting.

Election to the 70-member Assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)