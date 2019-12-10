BJP members worked against us during Maharashtra Assembly elections: Eknath Khadse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Tuesday said that he has audio and video evidence against party cadres who worked against the party during the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"In the elections [Assembly elections], some prominent workers of our party worked against us. I have given Chandrakant Patil [BJP Maharashtra President] some audios and videos as evidence and requested him to take action against such people," said Khadse.

Khadse earlier said that some of the leaders of the party were responsible for the defeat of party candidates Pankaja Munde and his daughter Rohini Khadse in the assembly polls in the state.

"People from BJP themselves worked against their own candidates. They are responsible for the defeat of Pankaja Munde and Rohini Khadse (my daughter). I have given their names to the party and requested disciplinary action against them," he had said.

Instead of Khadse, the BJP had given the ticket to his daughter Rohini Khadse in the assembly polls. But she lost to Chandrakant Patil from Muktainagar.

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra saw weeks of political twists and turns following which Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comfortably won the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Earlier, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar formed the government for three days. (ANI)

