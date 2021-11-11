BJP ministers link Maa Annapurna's 'ashirwad' with Centre's free foodgrain scheme

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Top ministers from Bharatiya Janata Party's Central and Uttar Pradesh governments on Thursday linked the retrieval of Maa Annapurna's idol from Canada and its consecration in Kashi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheme to provide free food grains to over 80 crore people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several ministers, participating in the handing over ceremony of the idol, expressed hope that the goddess of food and nutrition will end hunger in the country.

PM Modi government ministers maintained that the idol of Maa Annapurna and grand event at the handing over ceremony in the national capital and following events in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh have nothing to do with forthcoming Assembly polls. Several Ministers from the Union and Uttar Pradesh governments were present on the occasion.

However, the message wasn't lost on the audience when Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi took a dig at Congress's government that could not hold on to the country's national treasure.



"Just like water oozes out of a broken urn, our national treasure too was slowly slipped out of the country during former government's tenure. Now we are mending those cracks," said Lekhi.

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture linked Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to Goddess Annapurna.

"Maa Annapurna has a special place in our country. PM Narendra Modi implemented the Food Security Act. There is excess production of foodgrains in the country. It is our duty to ensure no one remains hungry. This idol will ensure that no one in Uttar Pradesh remains hungry. Everyone knows Prime Minister is ensuring free foodgrain to the poor. We have ashirwad of Annapurna Devi," stated Reddy.

Lekhi too hailed Modi govt for giving back the Maharani of Varanasi her place."

In poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the government has ensured that the achievement of bringing back national treasures is recognised. This is a five-day Shobha yatra and darshan of Maa Annapurna will be with fanfare.

The idol was received by India from Canada on October 15. (ANI)

