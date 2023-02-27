"BJP misuses Union Government's agencies to intimidate opposition..." Kerala CM Vijayan on Manish Sisodia's arrest

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 27 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday lashed out at the BJP over the arrest of AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and said the Central investigative agencies were being used to intimidate the opposition parties and termed it as an attack on democracy.

Taking to Twitter Vijayan on the arrest Vijayan wrote, "The arrest of Manish Sisodia by CBI is another example of how BJP misuses the Union Government's agencies to intimidate the opposition. It's a blatant abuse of power and an attack on democracy. Such repression undermines the very foundation of our nation and should be resisted."

Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI on Sunday evening after eight hours of extensive questioning at its office in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case.

CM Vijayan also said in a statement, "Suppressing voices of dissent is the character of the Sangha Parivar. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest is the latest chapter in such efforts. They are using central investigative agencies including the CBI to trouble the states ruled by Opposition parties."

Adding further, lambasting the ruling BJP he said, "destabilizing state government means making democracy itself irrelevant."

On Sisodia's arrest, he spoke on a range of other matters and said, "Dissatisfaction is rising nationwide against the central government's inability to solve problems including economic crisis and unemployment. Terrible methods are relied upon to divert attention from that popular anger. Sisodia's arrest has to be considered such a ruse."

Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers staged protests in various states against the arrest of party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by CBI in connection with the liquor policy scam case.

The workers were seen sitting on the roads and chanting slogans while some wearing handcuffs against the BJP in the national capital. The workers were seen attempting to cross the barricades and the police were seen pushing them back. The police asked the party workers to step inside the office.

AAP workers protested outside the party office in the national capital and raised slogans "Jail ke taale tutenge, Manish Sisodia chutenge".

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said they came here to give their arrest as the agency has arrested Sisodia in a false case.

While shortly before arriving at the CBI office for questioning on Saturday, Sisodia in conversation with the press said, "False cases are being lodged against the leaders of the ruling party as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "afraid" of Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal."

Voicing his opinion on Sisodia's arrest further, Vijayan said, "The voice of democratic believers should be raised against such misuse of power. Attacks on the foundations of our nation and constitution must be strongly condemned." (ANI)