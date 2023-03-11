BJP MLA accuses CM Baghel of presenting wrong information in Chhattisgarh assembly

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Accusing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of giving wrong information in the state assembly regarding the construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Brijmohan Agrawal demanded the state government to present a white paper in the ongoing assembly regarding the current status of the scheme.



The BJP MLA said, "Chief Minister Baghel in his budget address stated that they have constructed 8.44 lakh houses and I believe that giving wrong information in the assembly is contempt of house and disrespect to the people of Chhattisgarh."



He said that the Congress government claims to construct 8.44 lakh houses but in reality, the construction of 7,56,765 houses were completed during the tenure of the BJP. He said the incumbent government had approved 80,000 houses that too are incomplete.





The MLA stated that a total of 20 lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas are to be constructed across Chhattisgarh, of which 8 lakh belongs to the waiting list for 2011 while the same numbers belong to the list for 2016 and 4 lakh belong to urban housing.



Time and again, union ministers have written letters to CM Baghel regarding the scheme and the last letter regarding the scheme was written by then Panchayat Minister TS Singh Deo, said the MLA, pointing out that TS Singh Deo has expressed his helplessness over not construction of 80,000 houses.



Agrawal further said that to highlight the plight of people eligible under this scheme, BJP will stage a massive demonstration and also gherao the Chhattisgarh Assembly.

Accusing the state government of looting people, the BJP MLA alleged that the Chief Minister has been manipulating the figures and the government is engaged in corruption. The Chief Minister who gives a false statement in the assembly does not have the right to remain on the post even for a minute, Agrawal said.

The public will not forgive the ruling party, he added. (ANI)

