BJP MLA accuses MP Minister of threatening him over naming of medical college

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:07 IST

1,029 ceasefire violations in J-K during Aug-Oct

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Pakistan has been resorting to the ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control and there have been 950 incidents of CFVs along the Line of Control (LoC) and 79 incidents of CFVs along International Border (IB) in Jammu region during the last three months (Aug