BJP MLA asks BMC if any Maharashtra minister present at Karan Johar's dinner party

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Amid the controversy over the dinner hosted by Bollywood director Karan Johar at his residence in Mumbai last week following which four guests including actor Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive for COVID, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Thursday raised questions that whether a minister in Maharashtra government is present at the occasion.

Shelar said, "I am writing a letter to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asking how many people were there at that party together. Have they all been tested? Seema Khan hid some names. Kareena Kapoor revealed some of the names. It means there were more than eight people at that party. It should be investigated."

"Our question is whether there was any minister of the Maharashtra government in that party? BMC should also give an explanation regarding this. BMC should release the CCTV footage of that party," added the BJP legislator.



Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive for COVID after attending a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who too were present there had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, Karan Johar has not contracted it.

"My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all negative! In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city. Salute to them," Karan informed on Wednesday.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tested 110 people who had been in contact with people who tested COVID positive after Karan's get together.

Speaking about it, Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, BMC said, "BMC has tested 110 people after some individuals who had attended the party at Karan Johar's residence came out Corona positive. All 110 people who came in contact with the ones who are positive have been tested and all 110 are negative."

Meanwhile, the BMC had revealed on Monday that Kareena's residence has been sealed and also instructed the people who came in contact with the actor to undergo an RT-PCR test. (ANI)

