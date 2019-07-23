BJP MLA condemns Rajasthan minister's remark calling cow 'animal'

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 23 (ANI): BJP leader Vasudev Devnani on Tuesday condemned state minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal's remark calling cow an "animal" and hurting sentiments of the people.

He also said that cow is revered as a mother to the people and Dhariwal's comments have hurt their sentiments.

"Dhariwal's comment on cow and Hindutva is condemnable. Saying that cow is just an animal hurts people's sentiments. The cow is worshipped as a mother in this country," Devnani, also an MLA, said here.

Speaking in state Assembly on Monday, the minister had said that cow is a "highly useful animal" but there is no sense in worshipping it.

"Cow is a highly useful animal but it does not make any sense in worshipping it. Superwomen, not animals are worshipped," Dhariwal said while quoting excerpts from a book written by Hindu nationalist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The minister had also taken an aim at "nationalist", saying that nationalism cannot be imagined without including Muslims who make around 22 crores of the country's total population. (ANI)

