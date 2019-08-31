BJP MLA demands NRC implementation in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): BJP legislator Raja Singh on Saturday demanded that National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be implemented in Telangana and claimed that 'Rohingya Muslims' illegally residing in Hyderabad were a threat to the country.

"They (Rohingyas) all are posing a threat to the Country. I request Amit Shah to implement the NRC in Telangana because eight thousand Rohingya Muslims are living illegally in places like Balapur and Kanchanbagh which fall under Hyderabad parliamentary constituency," the Goshamahal MLA said here.

He said Rohingya Muslims are not living only in Assam but they are also present in other states like West Bengal, Kerala, and Telangana and are a threat to national security.

Singh also alleged that TRS government has been working in collusion with AIMIM workers to make Aadhar card, Voter ID card and Passport for Rohingyas living in the city.

"NRC should also be implemented here so that all Rohingyas can be deported out of India," Singh added. (ANI)

